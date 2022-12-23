Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 203,336 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203,336 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 34.4% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 41,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 53,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.2% in the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 165,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

T stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

