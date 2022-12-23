Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,251 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93.

