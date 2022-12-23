Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 22,839 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,839 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $248.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.59 and a 200-day moving average of $238.98. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

