Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.58 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 182,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $57.19 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.