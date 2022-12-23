Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,644 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 559.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 295,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFL stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49.

