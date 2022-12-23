Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.73 Million Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

