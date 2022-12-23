Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $101.93 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.04.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

