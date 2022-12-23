Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.