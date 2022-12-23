Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,420 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,068,000 after purchasing an additional 611,542 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 36.3% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $60.49 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.