SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $90.70 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $108.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.93.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

