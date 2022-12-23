Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,138 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,659,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after buying an additional 62,541 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 296,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU opened at $152.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.92 and a 200 day moving average of $153.42. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

