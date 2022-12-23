Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $220.19 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.77 and its 200 day moving average is $202.28. The company has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

