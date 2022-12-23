FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of FS KKR Capital worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.37.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.67%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 338.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.