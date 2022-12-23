Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 334,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $812,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $41.35 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34.

