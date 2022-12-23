Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,010 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 2.09% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUMB. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FUMB opened at $19.93 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93.

