Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 75,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $77.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.48.

