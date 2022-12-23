Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RWR opened at $86.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

