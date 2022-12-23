Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,082 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 989,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after purchasing an additional 225,256 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,187,000 after acquiring an additional 142,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 215.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,770,000 after acquiring an additional 603,541 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 536,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 458,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 67,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $51.16.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.