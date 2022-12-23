Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,973,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 145.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $3,832,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.53. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.