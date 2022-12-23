Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $60,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.0 %

PFE stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

