Forsta AP Fonden Sells 8,200 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Kroger by 66.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $45.25 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

