Forsta AP Fonden Buys 2,200 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

