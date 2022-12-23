Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $128.82 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.57. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

