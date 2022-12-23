Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 20,500 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,681,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

