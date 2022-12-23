W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $561.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.