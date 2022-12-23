Forsta AP Fonden Has $10.13 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 642,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,761 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $52,082,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3,243.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFC. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.