Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 405,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.42. The company has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

