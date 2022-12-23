Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Gladstone Land worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 518,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 613.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 97,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAND. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

NASDAQ LAND opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.44 million, a P/E ratio of -56.97, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.