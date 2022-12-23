Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $882,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,270 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 107,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

