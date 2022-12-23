Christopher John Merchant Purchases 630 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$38,801.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,490.01.

Linamar Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of TSE LNR opened at C$59.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of C$45.46 and a 52-week high of C$81.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 8.0200011 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linamar Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

