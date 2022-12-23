Charles Bruce Scott Scott Sells 2,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.35, for a total value of C$32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,733 shares in the company, valued at C$1,696,034.55.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE SEA opened at C$16.45 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.83 and a twelve month high of C$28.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

