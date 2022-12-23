Daniel Vidal Sells 5,000 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,344.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Expensify Stock Down 3.0 %

EXFY stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.56 million and a PE ratio of -7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $44.97.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Expensify

A number of research firms recently commented on EXFY. Piper Sandler cut shares of Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the second quarter valued at about $761,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the second quarter worth about $6,331,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the second quarter worth about $571,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter worth about $6,073,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

