FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in General Mills by 11.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in General Mills by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in General Mills by 72.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.93.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

