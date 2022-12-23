Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 120,099 Shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCRGet Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 120,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,039.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,160,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,228. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 19th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 101,384 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,553.60.
  • On Wednesday, November 9th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 39,816 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $15,528.24.
  • On Monday, November 7th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 123,954 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,060.68.
  • On Friday, October 28th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 45,022 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $18,008.80.
  • On Wednesday, October 26th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 588,533 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $205,986.55.
  • On Monday, October 24th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 174,354 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.36.

Metacrine Trading Up 4.9 %

Metacrine stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Metacrine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metacrine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metacrine

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Metacrine by 482.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Metacrine by 112.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 72,306 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine in the third quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Metacrine in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Metacrine by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

