Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF) Insider Martin Bryant Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF – Get Rating) insider Martin Bryant bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($33,557.05).

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Get Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group alerts:

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group operates as an integrated producer of dairy products in Australia. The company operates through Dairy Farms and Dairy Processing segments. The Dairy Farms segment owns and operates dairy farms and dairy livestock for the production and sale of fresh raw milk for conversion to milk and milk products.

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.