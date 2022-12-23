Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF) Insider Martin Bryant Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF – Get Rating) insider Martin Bryant bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($33,557.05).
Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.
Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group Company Profile
