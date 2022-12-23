Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $364,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.22%.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

