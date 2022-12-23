Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $241.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.27.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.32.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

