Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 893,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,506,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

