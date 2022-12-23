Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $111.02 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.38.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBNY. Raymond James cut Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point cut their price target on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

