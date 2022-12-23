Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 275.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

LESL stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

