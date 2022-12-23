Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MSA Safety by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in MSA Safety by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $563,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE MSA opened at $139.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.54. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $381.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also

