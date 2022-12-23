Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,500.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,527,000 after purchasing an additional 613,227 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,710,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 353.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMVM opened at $43.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $50.87.

