Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 562 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.47.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

