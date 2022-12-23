Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 701 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,982,000 after purchasing an additional 641,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,178,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,463,000 after purchasing an additional 230,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.14. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

