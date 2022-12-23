Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,209 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $10,137,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Open Text by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Open Text by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,026,000 after acquiring an additional 63,843 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Open Text by 5,543.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 213,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 209,328 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $296,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $48.46. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Open Text had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $852.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTEX. CIBC lowered shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

