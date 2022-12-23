Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,826,014,000 after acquiring an additional 260,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,570 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.96.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $87.38 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

