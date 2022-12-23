Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 624 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.