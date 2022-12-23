Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 16,704.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $168,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $19.98 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85.

