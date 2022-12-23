Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,918,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,596,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $77.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $86.46. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

