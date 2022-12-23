iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.